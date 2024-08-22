Tripura Floods: Schools, Colleges and State-Run Universities To Remain Closed Until Further Notice

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced that, due to the severe flooding in the region, all educational institutions—including government, government-aided, and private schools, colleges, and state-run universities—will remain closed until further notice. A formal notification regarding this decision will be issued shortly.

The flood situation in Tripura deteriorated further on Wednesday, with the death toll climbing to 10. More than 34,100 people have sought refuge in 331 relief camps across all eight districts, officials reported. Continuous heavy rainfall since Monday has exacerbated the crisis in the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has requested additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and has spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide an update on the ongoing flood conditions in Tripura.