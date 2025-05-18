Tripura: Foundation stone laid for Integrated Aqua Park, to scale up fish production

Agartala, May 18 In a significant step towards scaling up fish production and making the coastal states self-sufficient in fish production and consumption, the Centre has begun the process of setting up 11 Integrated Aqua Parks across the country.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, on Sunday, laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Aqua Park in Tripura’s capital.

He also visited various fish stalls during the ground-breaking ceremony for the Integrated Aqua Park at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala.

He was accompanied by Minister of State S.P. Singh Baghel and Tripura’s Fisheries and ARD Minister Sudhangshu Das, and Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy.

Speaking to press after the event, the Union Minister shed light on the Centre’s ambitious project on enhancing fish production in coastal states and also highlighted the immense potential for fish production in Tripura.

“A total of 11 Integrated Aqua Parks have been sanctioned across the country. Out of this, four are being set up in the Northeast—one each in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, to make the region self-sufficient in fish production,” he told the press.

He also said that Tripura has huge potential and the Centre will extend all possible assistance to the state government in achieving the stipulated target.

Sudhangshu Das, Tripura’s Fisheries and ARD Minister said that he was very excited and looking forward to the project.

He informed that the Integrated Aqua Park will fix the existing deficit in fish production and consumption in the state.

“More than 95 per cent of residents consume fish. About 1,17,000 metric tonnes of fish are required every year in Tripura. Since the production is around 85,000 metric tonnes, there is a gap of 31,000 metric tonnes every year, which the state government accounts for by importing it from coastal states like neighbouring states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha,” he said.

He further said that this project will go a long way in addressing the state’s needs for fish harvesting.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor