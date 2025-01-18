Tripura: Four Bangladeshi injured in major smuggling bid

Agartala, Jan 18 Four Bangladeshi, including a woman and a child, sustained minor injuries in Tripura on Saturday when the BSF personnel exercising utmost restraint fired one round from a Pump Action Gun (PAG) in self-defence to prevent a major smuggling bid by the smugglers of that country, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said that border guard personnel on duty observed a large group of individuals, including women and children, attempting to smuggle contraband items across the India-Bangladesh border fence in Boxanagar under Sepahijala district. He said that some of the smugglers were carrying sharp-edged weapons also.

“When challenged by BSF, a group of smugglers armed with ‘dao’ (a sharp-edged weapon) turned aggressive and attempted to encircle the border guard personnel on duty, thereby threatening their safety and government property. To prevent the situation from escalating, the BSF personnel exercising utmost restraint fired one round from a Pump Action Gun (PAG) in self-defence. As a result, two smugglers sustained minor pellet injuries, A woman and a child, who were standing nearby, also sustained minor injuries,” the spokesman said.

Later, BSF troops also seized huge quantities of Eskuf Syrup and a large number of rice bags from the spot. BSF remains firmly committed to upholding the sanctity of the international border and operates with utmost professionalism, ensuring minimal use of force, a BSF statement said.

It said that Boxanagar under Sepahijala district, along the India-Bangladesh border is a known hotspot for trans-border crimes, including narcotics smuggling, cattle trafficking, and illegal infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas.

“The region faces significant challenges, with a high number of local youths engaged in smuggling activities. Despite these adversities, BSF troops remain steadfast in their efforts to curb such illegal activities, seizing large quantities of contraband on a daily basis,” the statement added.

The BSF spokesman said that after the Bangladesh unrest began last year, the BSF has intensified its domination and operations along the 856-km India-Bangladesh border in Tripura to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, and trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband.

