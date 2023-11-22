Tripura Governor trying to reign over state govt: Opposition

Agartala, Nov 22 Amidst the controversies over the role of Governors in a few states in the country, senior politicians in Tripura said that Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is trying to reign over the state government from Raj Bhavan.

Quoting the media reports, veteran politician and former MLA Tapas Dey said that the Tripura Governor is trying to control the state government from Raj Bhavan.

“If the media report is accurate, the Central government has lost confidence in the state government. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is overburdened with over 30 departments, and therefore, he is not being able to deliver despite his sincerest efforts. Are we heading for a President’s Rule directly or indirectly?” said Dey, a senior leader of the opposition Tipra Motha Party (TMP).

Without mentioning the name, he said that one of his distinguished friends, who was engaged in the highest position of judicial service, on condition of anonymity said that “this trend is dangerous for a popularly elected democratic government”.

Former BJP leader from Telangana and three time MLA of combined Andhra Pradesh Assembly Indra Sena Reddy Nallu took over the charge of Tripura Governor on October 26.

Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma said that as Nallu was in direct politics for many years he did not forget his previous role and position.

“I did not find any problem with the Governor's meeting with the state government officials. However, he (Reddy Nallu) should adjust himself with his new position, forgetting his previous role as politician,” said Debbarma, also a senior leader of TMP.

The Governor during the past one week held separate meetings with top officials and leaders of many departments including Rural Development, Urban Development, Tourism, Transport, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and visited the Government run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital.

Reddy Nallu during his meetings with the senior officials and visit to the medical colleges asked the officials to be more proactive to provide prompt and best services to the people.

CPI-M and Congress leaders also separately said that actually the Central leaders of BJP controlled their party run state governments in several states.

“Governor can give his advices to the state government but directly should not interfere into the functioning of the state's elected government. We are observing the role of Tripura Governor and in appropriate time we would react,” a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

