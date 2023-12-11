Tripura Governor urges people to boycott drug peddlers

Agartala, Dec 11 Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Monday urged the people to socially boycott the drug peddlers, as according to him they are 'anti nationals'.

The Governor said that the Indian drug peddlers and smugglers allied with the smugglers of Myanmar and Bangladesh have been carrying out the clandestine and illegal drug business dangerously, harming the people of northeastern states.

"The alliance of Indian nationals with the foreign nationals involved in the drugs peddling and smuggling should be curbed at once for the interest of the people and the nation," he told the media.

The Governor was talking to the media at the Raj Bhavan after attending the virtual address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vice Chancellors of Universities across the country.

Reddy Nallu, a former BJP leader from Telangana who assumed the gubernatorial post of Tripura on October 26, said that the police and the various law enforcing agencies have taken a series of steps against the drug menaces, but unless the people associated with the clandestine business do not shun the cross border trades of drugs, the dangerous trafficking would not be curbed.

Emphasising on the social awareness, he said that people from all walks of life must come forward against the illegal drugs trade and various drugs related activities.

The Governor said that drug peddling is a crime against the nation.

Reddy Nallu said that Tripura would soon connect with Bangladesh through railway and roadways as the Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) railway project and construction of "Maitri" setu (bridge) between Tripura and Bangladesh have already been completed.

The Governor recently held separate meetings with top officials and leaders of many departments including Rural Development, Urban Development, Tourism, Transport, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and visited the Government run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital.

Reddy Nallu during his meetings with the senior officials and visits to the medical colleges asked the officials to be more proactive to provide prompt and best services to the people.

