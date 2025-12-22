Tripura govt committed to last-mile delivery of welfare schemes: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 22 Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the BJP government in the state is working with commitment to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes and is striving to build a new and developed Tripura.

The Chief Minister was speaking after attending the inauguration and handover programme of the Ramakrishna Mission–Rotary Mobile Dental Clinic at Ramakrishna Mission, Viveknagar, Amtali, on the outskirts of the capital city.

Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon, said that several meetings of the high-level task force for the development of tourism in the Northeastern region have been held and that all assigned work has been completed in a time-bound manner.

Referring to his meeting, the Chief Minister said that Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia entrusted him with additional responsibility related to infrastructure development in the region in view of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s preoccupation with state assembly elections.

“Whatever responsibility is assigned to me, I carry it out with full sincerity and accountability for the development of the North East,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha also stressed the importance of maintaining mental well-being, saying that laughing and smiling openly help reduce stress and pressure.

“Despite many challenges, the dental college has been established in Tripura within eight months. The objective of this mobile dental clinic is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of delivering government facilities to the last mile. The clinic, equipped with two dental chairs worth Rs 60 lakh, can accommodate around 10 staff members and will provide treatment for dental and oral ailments,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that at the request of the Ramakrishna Mission, he had written to its General Secretary, Swami Subhrananda Maharaj, to introduce foreign language courses, apart from English, at the Ramakrishna Mission, Viveknagar centre.

“We are pleased that the governing body of the Ramakrishna Mission has approved the proposal in principle. With God’s blessings, all good work becomes possible,” he added.

Criticising the opposition, Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said that instead of constructive politics, they focus on finding faults and spreading misinformation.

“They (opposition parties) try to malign us, but our focus remains on development and progress. Doctors belong to a noble profession and must be treated with respect. It is unfortunate when they are targeted unfairly,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s focus on the welfare of the Janajati (tribal) community, stating that since 2014, sustained efforts have been made for their development, which continue under the present state government.

Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Viveknagar Swami Shubhakarananda Maharaj, Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte, and other dignitaries were present at the programme.

