Tripura govt committed to provide quality, digital education: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, May 2 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that the main goal of the present BJP government is to provide quality education to students, with special emphasis on the digital education system.

While virtually inaugurating newly constructed five school buildings in the West district from Ramnagar Higher Secondary School in Agartala, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given special importance to vocational education. Around Rs 8.70 crore has been spent on the construction of the new buildings of these five schools.

“Teachers must stay updated to teach students keeping parity with technology,” said Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio. Referring to Tripura’s academic environment in the 1970s, he said that at that time, educational institutions were in a state of chaos.

“There was an anarchic situation then. The future of many children was ruined. But now the education system is changing rapidly. The Prime Minister says the future of the country and the state depends on the students and youth. If they cannot be educated and quality education is not provided, then human resource development will not take place,” the CM stated.

Saha said there are many differences between the previous traditional education system and the current one. “With time, we have to improve the education system. Due to these changes, the number of dropouts has also reduced,” he said. The Chief Minister further stated that, along with the development of infrastructure in the education sector, quality teachers are being recruited through TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) and more teachers will be recruited through TET in the future.

He said: “The main objective of our government is to provide quality education to students. One of our goals is to ensure that the policies made by the government are implemented in real terms.” The current era is the era of technology, the Chief Minister said adding that therefore, teachers should also update themselves accordingly instead of remaining stagnant, as nowadays, students are also much updated.

“The presence of the internet has provided benefits in many areas. Teachers should focus on making students into real human beings. The Education Department is working to bring the neglected, poor, minority communities, and women under the education system,” he said.

He added that plans have been made to develop infrastructure in 123 schools at a cost of Rs 151 crore. “A plan has been made to spend more than Rs 151 crore for the construction of additional classrooms, toilets, labs, libraries, hostels, etc, under the entire education system. The state government is working on digital education with emphasis,” he said.

