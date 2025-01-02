Tripura govt gives special priority to education for backward classes, girls: CM Saha

Agartala, Jan 2 The Tripura government has been given special priority to the development of the educational infrastructure in the state and is working to provide quality education to children from all sections of society, especially, backward classes and girls, Chief Minister Manik Saha said here on Thursday.

Addressing the platinum jubilee function of the Ramesh English Medium Higher Secondary School in southern Tripura's Udaipur, the Chief Minister said that the state government has given special priority to developing the overall infrastructure of education in the state.

He said that the government also focused on implementing various education policies, with review meetings being held regularly in this regard.

Initiatives have been taken to address the shortage of teachers in educational institutions, Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said, adding that the government is working towards ensuring quality education and improving the teaching process.

"Efforts are being made to provide educational opportunities to children from poor, neglected, minority, and tribal communities," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister highlighted that late academician Ramesh Chandra Dutta established Ramesh School as a private institution outside Agartala in 1951 with the aim of providing quality education to the children of the state.

Ramesh School is one of the oldest schools in the state, now known as Udaipur Ramesh English Medium Higher Secondary School.

"Students from this school have gone on to work successfully in many important positions both within the country and abroad. Among its alumni are former Chief Ministers, MLAs and senior officials of the state," he added.

He also emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the National Education Policy to modernise the country's education system.

“The state government is aligning its efforts with this goal. Special initiatives have been taken to build new buildings, introduce smart classes, and modernize educational infrastructure in the state's schools. At one time, there was no university in the state, but now there are many government and private universities, including a central university. Steps have also been taken to recruit sufficient teachers for the schools,” he stated.

