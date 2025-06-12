Tripura govt invites PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped 524-year-old temple

Agartala, June 12 The Tripura government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the newly-redeveloped Tripura Sundari temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas worshipped by the Hindus in Gomati district of Udaipur town, officials said here on Thursday.

A senior official of the Tripura Tourism Department said that under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry, the 524-year-old Tripura Sundari temple has been redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 52 crore.

The state government also contributed Rs 7 crore to this project, the official said, adding that Chief Minister Manik Saha has been trying to ensure that the Prime Minister inaugurates the newly-redeveloped temple, situated at Udaipur, nearly 65 km south of Agartala.

He said that the Tripura Sundari temple in southern Tripura's Gomati district is an iconic temple and it is a symbol of the state's rich cultural heritage, and the Prime Minister's inauguration of the redeveloped temple would be a testament to its significance.

The famous Tripura Sundari temple, set up in 1501 by the state's erstwhile king Maharaja Dhanya Manikya is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the country, and the third such shrine in eastern India after the Kali temple in Kolkata’s Kalighat, and the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

The official told IANS that the redevelopment work of the Tripura Sundari temple is almost completed.

The remaining construction is expected to be completed soon.

At the end of the 517-year rule by hundreds of kings, on October 15, 1949, the erstwhile princely state of Tripura came under the control of the Indian government after a merger agreement was signed between Kanchan Prabha Devi, the then regent Maharani, and the Indian Governor General.

The official said that to develop and protect the spiritual heritage, the Union Tourism Ministry has recently approved an Rs 97.7 crore project to develop a 51-Shakti Peethas Park in southern Tripura's Banduar.

The proposed park has a religious significance as the place is just four kilometres away from the Tripura Sundari temple.

According to the official, the site of the proposed 51-Shakti Peethas Park at Banduar is a quiet village in the Gomati district surrounded by lush greenery and a serene environment.

The area also offers a tranquil setting.

Tripura Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that due to the violence in Bangladesh less number of foreign tourists visited the northeastern states in 2023-24.

He added that during the tourism season of 2023-24, around 6.5 lakh tourists visited Tripura while in 2024-25 more than 7.5 lakh tourists visited the state, earning a revenue of Rs 5.85 crore.

Under the PRASHAD scheme and Asian Development Bank (ADB) funding various tourism projects, including eco-tourism, worth Rs 350 crore being implemented in Tripura, Chowdhury told the media.

The Tripura Chief Minister earlier said that to make more attractive the tourist destinations in the state for the tourists, he has urged the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to provide necessary financial assistance for the commissioning of a seaplane service at Narikelkunja in Dumboor lake in Gomati district.

Chief Minister Saha recently raised the proposal during the second meeting of the high-level task force constituted by the DoNER Ministry under the convenorship of the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the promotion of tourism in the northeastern region.

Dumboor Lake is a charming water body located 115 km south of Agartala.

The beautiful lake is on the confluence of rivers Raima and Sarma.

Boating facilities are available in Dumboor Lake.

In one of the islands, 'Narkel Kunja' has been developed and is one of the best tourist destinations in Tripura.

