Tripura govt launches universal health insurance scheme

Agartala, Feb 15 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday launched a universal health insurance scheme -- Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (MMJAY) -- under which 4.15 lakh families in the state are expected to be benefited by cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

The MMJAY, launched in line with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana, would cover 4.15 lakh families, including government employees, who are not covered under PMJAY.

“Many helpless people who are not covered under PMJAY seek financial assistance from us to meet their medical expenditure. While it is not possible to help all these people, an alternative health insurance scheme has been launched for those who need financial aid for medical treatment,” the Chief Minister said after launching the MMJAY.

He said the scheme is designed in such a way that the patient's family would get free medicines for 15 days even after discharge from government or private hospitals, and the entire process would be cashless.

Basant Garg, additional chief executive officer of the National Health Authority, claimed that Tripura is the first northeastern state to introduce universal health insurance coverage for all.

Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha termed the rollout of MMJAY as a “historic and brave” move for the welfare of the people, adding that the scheme would ensure all the families in the state get health insurance benefits.

In the 2023-24 state budget, the MMJAY was announced by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and Rs 59 crore was allocated for this purpose. Rs 100 crore expected to be required for the scheme in the subsequent fiscals.

