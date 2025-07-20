Tripura govt making all-out efforts to implement 3 new ‘people-centric’ criminal laws: CM

Agartala, July 20 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the state government has taken all-out efforts to implement three victim-friendly, modern, technology-driven, and time-bound criminal laws.

Addressing a workshop on Investigation and Prosecution under New Criminal Laws and NDPS Act, the Chief Minister said that to ensure justice for all citizens in the changing times, the 150-year-old colonial Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) with effect from July 1, 2024. Alongside the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023, and the amended Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been implemented.

“The state Home Department is taking a proactive role in implementing these victim-friendly, modern, technology-driven, and time-bound laws. The workshop was organised by the Home Department to ensure the effective implementation of these citizen-friendly laws,” said Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio. He said that these new laws aim to modernise the Indian criminal justice system, prioritise victims' rights, and incorporate technology into legal processes.

The Chief Minister said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the three new criminal laws were enacted. The people would benefit from these laws as they mandate a time-bound inquiry for the disposal of cases.”

Urging the police, lawyers and others concerned for a coordinated approach, Saha said that he is hopeful that with the implementation of the three criminal laws, the conviction rate in Tripura would be increased to a large extent. He said that in March, an important meeting was held about the three laws in Guwahati, and the Union Home Minister addressed the vital meeting, where Chief Ministers of all eight northeastern states were present.

“Under the new laws, FIRs can be filed in any police station from anywhere in the country. Elderly, ailing, or otherwise abled persons need not go to the police stations to lodge complaints. The complainant would get a free FIR copy,” Saha said.

Tripura Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Director General of Police Anurag, and other senior police and civil officials were present at the day-long workshop.

