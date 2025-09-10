Tripura govt seeks Geographical Indication tag for Agar

Agartala, Sep 10 The Tripura government has taken initiative for obtaining Geographical Indication (GI) tags for Agar tree in state Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said here on Wednesday.

While interacting with a delegation from the All Tripura Agar Wood Association, the Minister said the state government has also sent a proposal to the central authority for a GI tag for Tripura Agar tree.

The Tripura government has adopted ‘Agar Wood Policy’ in 2021 leading to flourishing of the Agar industry in the state.

Nath said that the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department and Forest Department are planning to establish Agar nurseries by bringing it under agro-forestry and to distribute saplings among people free of cost.

The Minister said that the state's Agar has high demand both within the state and outside and the state government is trying to include Agar under agro-forestry to generate more revenue.

He mentioned that due to Agar cultivation in Kadamtala under North Tripura District last year, the state witnessed significant GST revenue, which benefited the government.

“Now farmers are also expressing their desire to cultivate Agar trees. In the next cabinet meeting, I would also discuss how we can intensify Agar cultivation. The previous government did nothing for the cultivation and promotion of Agar. In 2021, our government formulated the Tripura Agar Wood Policy. Tripura Agar is world famous,” said the Minister.

He said that last year Agar chips and oil worth Rs 25 crore were sold.

“Like Kadamtala in North Tripura district, farmers from other districts are also showing interest in cultivating Agar. Many big companies have come here to work with Agar. The forest and agriculture departments are considering adding Agar to agroforestry and setting up Agar nurseries to distribute saplings free of cost. The Chief Minister Manik Saha is also keen on this initiative,” the Minister added.

