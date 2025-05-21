Tripura govt service recruitment based on talent, merit and transparency: CM Saha

Agartala, May 21 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the state government provides jobs to the youth through a transparent system and purely on the basis of merit, adding that after the BJP government came to power, over 19,000 jobs have been provided.

Distributing the offer letters to 56 job seekers in various posts of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, the Chief Minister said that the government is providing jobs with transparency by following government guidelines and appropriate procedures.

So far since March 2018, a total of 19,262 people, including those under the die-in-harness scheme, have been given jobs in various departments, he said.

Noting that the present state government is working to keep the public distribution system (PDS) transparent and dynamic, Saha said that for this purpose, initiatives have been taken to fill various vacancies.

“While the state government provides jobs to the youths, there is often a lot of baseless criticism from the opposition parties. But during 35 long years of Left parties' rule, we saw offers being given from the party offices. Offers were even delivered to many people's homes. And because we have the courage, we are distributing the offers publicly,” he said.

Saha said that the present government has been giving offer letters in one after another department and no one can say that they got the job through someone else or by using any leader or influential person.

“This has been possible due to the candidates' own hard work and talent. We want government jobs to be given to our children based on merit and skill, following a transparent and proper procedure. This will ensure quality work and be beneficial for public welfare,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government has taken initiatives to increase the income of farmers. “Paddy is being purchased from the farmers at the Minimum Support Price.

About 2.25 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been purchased from 2018 till now. About Rs 446 crore has been spent on this. This money has been directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers,” he said.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar and other senior officials were present in the event.

