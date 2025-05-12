Tripura govt to develop religious tourist destinations: CM Saha

Agartala, May 12 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the state government is working to develop religious tourist destinations in the state.

Addressing the Vaishakhi Buddha Purnima Celebration at Venuban Vihar, Buddha Mandir, Agartala, the Chief Minister said that Mahamuni Pagoda, a significant Buddhist shrine located in southern Tripura’s Manu Bankul, Sabroom, is a holy spot, and many Buddhists from outside the state visited the place.

“Every day, around 700 people visit Mahamuni Pagoda. It is also identified as a tourism spot, and the economy would develop as a result. The state government is working to develop religious tourist spots, and plans have already been undertaken. We have been working to develop the Mahamuni Pagoda as well,” he added.

Saha said that when Buddha Purnima comes, not only Buddhists but also people from all religions come together and observe this day.

“Today is a very holy and significant day. On this day, Rajkumar Siddhartha Gautama was born in Lumbini village of Nepal in a royal family. Despite being from a royal family, to understand sadness, suffering, and inevitability, he left his birthplace. We must work for peace, and peace must prevail in the world; only then will the country and state move forward. We are also working in the same direction. Tripura was once gripped by terrorism, but today Tripura has no terrorism as everyone has surrendered. Tripura is now a terrorist-free state,” he said.

Saha said that the United Nations has officially recognised Buddha Purnima as Vesak Day, and for that reason, it is celebrated across the world.

“I also used to visit this place. It feels like this day is not only for Buddhists but for everyone. Many people from outside the state come here to visit Venuban Vihar.”

The Chief Minister said that Lord Buddha has taught people how to rise above the mind and intellect and realise the truth. Gautama Buddha shared many messages with us based on his experiences. If we speak of the message of non-violence from Gautama Buddha but do not implement it in reality, then nothing would happen, he pointed out.

“Whenever we speak, we must choose our words properly, or else it hurts people. We see some politicians use words that confuse people. We should not say anything that may create a negative impact,” said Saha.

