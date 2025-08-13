Tripura govt working to resolve teachers' shortage in schools: CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 13 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Wednesday that the state government has been working with utmost seriousness to solve the teacher crisis in all government schools, including government-aided schools.

While addressing the platinum jubilee celebration of Bardowali Higher Secondary School, the Chief Minister said that people are born without knowledge and slowly learn from their mother, nature, and then from school.

Saha, who also holds the education portfolio, said that the state government is working to set up an education hub in the state.

Noting that teachers play an important role behind the success of each student, the doctor turned politician said that there is no substitute for knowledge, and a student must have a desire to know about everything.

“There are many people who have no educational qualifications but possess a great deal of knowledge. We can also learn from society. Students must engage in social work and should think about the nation,” said Saha.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ in 2022 to inculcate the spirit of freedom among all sections of people. “The Indian national flag is our pride, and we must give our full respect towards the Tricolour,” Saha stated.

The National Education Policy being implemented across the country following the vision of PM Modi, the Chief Minister said, adding that the school curriculum should be same for the entire country, and through NCERT, the curriculum was introduced.

In Tripura, the state government also implemented the NEP so that the students of the state can compete with students from other parts of the country, he said.

“Our students have no lack of talent, but they need a proper platform, proper training, and opportunities to develop their intellect. Our children are doing well in education, cultural programs, and other activities. We are working on Nipun Tripura for developing education in children, and PM Shri Schools are being implemented here. We have also undertaken campaigns like Saharsh. We have introduced the Tripura School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework to create healthy competition among schools through which we can identify loopholes and address them,” said Saha.

He also informed that the state government has provided over 19,000 government jobs and has created opportunities for entrepreneurship. “In every aspect, education and knowledge are necessary. I have received information that government-aided schools are suffering from a teacher crisis, and I have already discussed the matter with officials to solve the issue,” he added.

