Tripura Gramin Bank leads in implementing PM Modi's flagship schemes with last-mile focus: Officials

Agartala, Dec 21 Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB), one of the leading institutions among India's 28 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), has emerged as a frontrunner in implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship welfare programmes, ensuring transparent, swift and dignified delivery of benefits to beneficiaries at the grassroots level, a top bank official said on Sunday.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB), its Chairman Satyendra Singh said that the bank was not merely marking 50 years as a financial institution, but celebrating five decades of partnership with the people of Tripura and the state government in building a more inclusive, resilient and empowered economy.

Singh said that through flagship initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the bank has brought thousands of previously unbanked households into the formal financial system.

"Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), we have ensured seamless and timely delivery of government benefits, reinforcing public trust and eliminating leakages," he added.

He said that the bank's extensive work under welfare schemes such as the Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and the Atal Pension Yojana has significantly strengthened social and financial security for farmers, workers and other vulnerable sections.

Highlighting the bank's role in implementing Tripura government's schemes, Singh added that Tripura Gramin Bank has been actively supporting rural livelihoods, women empowerment and youth entrepreneurship across the state.

He noted that Tripura Gramin Bank's close coordination with district administrations and line departments has ensured effective credit linkage, subsidy integration and the promotion of financial literacy at the village level.

Emphasising the bank's digital transformation, the bank Chairman said that from the era of manual ledgers and handwritten registers, Tripura Gramin Bank has evolved into a fully digital, technology-driven institution.

"With the implementation of Core Banking Solutions, strengthened IT infrastructure, cyber-secure platforms and digital delivery channels such as UPI, RuPay cards, mobile and internet banking, we have ensured that technology serves inclusion, not exclusion," he added.

Singh said that the bank has successfully connected the grassroots economy with the broader financial ecosystem, enabling farmers, self-help groups, artisans and micro-entrepreneurs to participate confidently in formal markets, digital payments, insurance coverage and pension systems.

These sustained efforts have received recognition at both national and state levels, he added, noting that Tripura Gramin Bank has been honoured with multiple awards and commendations for excellence in banking services.

Bank Chairman Singh earlier said that the Tripura Gramin Bank has secured the leading position in terms of business, growth, and diverse performance among 28 RRBs in the country, registering a net profit of Rs 104.91 crore in the last financial year (2024-25).

Singh had added that the bank, which has 150 full-fledged branches and 12 ultra small branches across Tripura, posted a net profit of Rs 104.91 crore in the last fiscal, against Rs 27.92 crore of the previous financial year (2023-24).

He said that the total business of the bank, which is sponsored by the Punjab National Bank, has grown to Rs 14,085.14 crore in the last fiscal, registering a growth of 13.60 per cent over the previous year (2023-24).

"Our total deposits increased to Rs 10,066 crore, reflecting the trust reposed in us by the people of Tripura, registering a growth of 14.38 per cent over the previous year. The gross advances stood at Rs 4,019.14 crore, marking a growth of 11.71 per cent," Singh had told the media.

