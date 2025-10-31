Tripura has potential to develop Hydrogen Valley Hub for Green Hydrogen export: Minister

Guwahati, Oct 31 Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday said that the state has a significant potential to establish a Hydrogen Valley Hub for blending and export of Green Hydrogen, aligning with India's renewable energy vision under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Speaking at the Regional Workshop on Renewable Energy for the North Eastern Zone held in Guwahati, Nath said that Green Hydrogen is a fast-emerging sector in which India has taken a global lead.

“The National Green Hydrogen Mission Policy has already been announced by the Government of India. Tripura has the potential advantage to set up a Hydrogen Valley Hub for blending as well as export of Green Hydrogen,” he said.

The Power Minister added that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) may provide financial and technical assistance for pre-feasibility studies of small hydro power projects across the state.

Highlighting Tripura’s performance in renewable initiatives, Nath said the state has secured the first position among all eight Northeastern states in implementing the PM-KUSUM Scheme. During the event, he received a prestigious award from Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

He noted that with increasing population and development, energy demand is growing rapidly. “Tripura, being a mountainous state in the Northeastern region, faces several challenges including geographical isolation and infrastructural bottlenecks. Despite these constraints, the government has taken remarkable initiatives to expand renewable energy,” Nath said.

He added that the Tripura government, through the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) under the Power Department, has undertaken several initiatives to create livelihood opportunities, enhance income for rural families, and improve socio-economic parameters.

Outlining progress under various schemes, Nath said that 3 lakh study lamps have been distributed across 3,335 schools, 15,000 solar street lights installed at 1,012 village markets, and 30,000 solar street lights set up on village roads and other key locations. Additionally, 125 solar high masts have been erected at rural markets, 6,051 solar pumps (under PM-KUSUM-B) are irrigating over 12,000 acres, 584 agricultural pumps have been solarised (PM-KUSUM-C), and 454 solar pumps have been installed for drinking water supply. Solar micro-grids have illuminated 289 remote hamlets.

Under the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, 16,951 consumers have registered so far, with 1,186 households installing rooftop systems of 4.0 MW total capacity. Of these, 988 consumers have received government subsidies.

“A total of 48.53 MW capacity of green energy systems has been installed in Tripura, and the state targets 500 MW by 2030,” the Minister said, adding that work on renewable projects has increased manifold.

Nath also emphasised the need for developing skilled manpower to support 813.47 MW of renewable energy installations by 2030, estimating that around 4,234 employment opportunities will be generated in the process.

He further said that to strengthen the renewable energy sector, manpower support, capacity building, and a new policy for the Northeast are essential to attract private investment.

Tripura Power Secretary Abhishek Singh was also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that schemes like PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM are transforming lives across the nation by empowering households and farmers. “Through these initiatives, the eight Northeastern states — our Ashtalakshmi -- will truly prosper and become pillars of India’s sustainable growth,” Joshi said.

