Tripura: JP Nadda meets Dronacharya awardee Bishweshwar Nandi as part of 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 17: BJP national president JP Nadda met Dronacharya awardee Bishweshwar Nandi, a renowned Rabindra Sangeet singer in Tripura on Saturday, as a part of the party's 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign.

During the meeting, Nadda honoured Nandi by offering a Piece of cloth while Nandi was also seen offering some DVDs to Nadda. During the meeting, Nadda was accompanied by several BJP leaders.

Later in the day while addressing a rally in Agartala, Nadda said, "In the last 9 years under PM Modi's government, 74 airports have been built. Today seven new airports are being built in the North East. All capitals are being connected. In the last 9 years, 3,28,000 all-weather roads have been built."

"If I talk of safety and security 13,525 km of border roads have been constructed ensuring the smooth movement of the Army to the borders. Under the strategy of Amit Shah and the willpower of PM Modi, we abrogated Artice 370 from Kashmir and made it an integral part of India," he added.

JP Nadda who reached Tripura's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Friday night was received by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and several other party leaders.

On Thursday, JP Nadda held a virtual meeting with the party's MPs to review the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', informed sources.

The meeting lasted for approximately an hour, during which the party president expressed his dissatisfaction with the inactivity of certain MPs. According to sources, Nadda expressed his displeasure directly to these MPs, stating that many individuals are showing a lack of interest in the programs organized by the party.

The BJP president also encouraged them to utilize the remaining time effectively and bring the welfare initiatives of the Modi government to the people. Notably, upon the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the centre, the BJP has decided to organize a nationwide 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' (Grand Outreach Campaign) from May 30-June 30.

This campaign aims to inform the public about the achievements of several welfare schemes and development projects initiated by the Narendra Modi government.

