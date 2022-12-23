Tripura: Manik Saha inaugurates new school in Sabroom

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed school at Sabroom in South Tripura.

Saha informed in a tweet that he inaugurated the newly constructed building of East Kathalchari Senior Basic School of Sabroom Assembly constituency.

"Infrastructure development in the field of education is very important and the state government is giving special attention to improving the existing infrastructure and providing quality education to chilldren in remote towns," he further said in the tweet.

He also addressed people during an event, organised by the BJP's Sabroom Mandal, at the school.

"The people of Tripura are politically aware. They know how to judge a political party or government from experience. In South Tripura, during the Left rule, public life was plagued with fears of murder and terrorism. But today, South Tripura has made rapid strides in development," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the CM also inaugurated a Satellite Opioid Substitution Centre at Sabroom Sub-Divisional Hospital.

"A drug-free Tripura is not just a slogan today. It has turned into a mass movement on the ground," he said in a tweet.

