Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur celebrate 52nd Statehood Day

Agartala/Imphal/Shillong, Jan 21 Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on Sunday separately celebrated their 52nd Statehood Day by holding a variety of colourful cultural programmes and other functions.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation arisen due to around nine-month long ethnic violence, the Statehood Day functions were low-key in Manipur. However, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addressed the day’s main function in the 1st battalion Manipur Battalion Ground in Imphal.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP President J.P. Nadda and several Union ministers and Chief Ministers of the neighbouring northeastern states greeted the people of the three states on the occasion.

Congratulating the people of the three states, the Prime Minister, in separate messages on the X, said: "Heartfelt wishes on Statehood Day to the people of Tripura. May this day celebrate the unique history and rich heritage of the state. Wishing prosperity and harmony to the people of Tripura."

"On Manipur’s Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India’s progress. We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur."

"Happy Statehood Day to the people of Meghalaya! Today is an occasion to celebrate the incredible culture of Meghalaya and the achievements of the people there. May Meghalaya scale new heights of progress in the times to come," Modi said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted people of three northeast states on their Statehood Day.

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also greeted the people of the three northeastern states on the occasion.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s post on the X, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said: “Under your leadership and guidance, we will ensure Meghalaya reaches new heights of peace and progress.”

In Tripura, the Day's main function was held in Agartala and Chief Minister Manik Saha felicitated many intellectuals and dignitaries for their immense performance in various fields.

The erstwhile princely states of Tripura and Manipur were merged into the Indian Union in October 1949 and became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972. Meghalaya was part of Assam before becoming a full-fledged state on the same day.

All the three northeastern states became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971.

The three states have taken a series of programmes to celebrate the day and announced a slew of welfare programmes and various plans to develop these states in future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor