April 28, 2023

Tripura police detain six Bangladesh nationals from MBB Airport

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 28 : Tripura police on Thursday detained six Bangladesh nationals from the premises of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Mkya Airport in Agartala, police said.

"The Bangladesh nationals, identified as Doli Begam, Khaleda Begam, Munni Begam, Zinnad Begam, Ta Begam, Ahad Hossain of Hossain, were detained for suspicious activity," Tripura police said in a statement.

The interrogation of the detainees was underway, police informed further.

Further details are awaited.

