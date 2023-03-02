Tripura polls: At 31, BJP crosses half-way mark

New Delhi, March 2 BJP is all set to return to power in Tripura by winning 31 of the 60 seats as counting for the February 27 is underway.

While BJP has won 31 seats, CPI(M) 12, Tipra Mortha Party 11, Congress at 4 and others at 1 till 11.27 a.m.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha leading in his Town Bardowali constituency. The BJP candidate has secured 3377 EVM votes, as per ECI, which accounts for 50.5 per cent of votes.

INC's Asish Kumar Saha is second with 3033 votes, accounting for 45.36 per cent of the total votes.

The BJP had created a record in Tripura in the 2018 election with a victory on 36 seats, ending 25 years of Left parties rule.

The outcome of the keenly-fought battle in the three northeastern states is likely to have a bearing on the prospects of national parties in the series of state polls later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor