Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2022 out, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 20, 2022 10:54 AM2022-05-20T10:54:17+5:302022-05-20T10:54:32+5:30
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the tentative Exam Calendar 2022 for various posts like Tripura Civil Services, Medical Officer posts, Assistant Professor, Tripura Combined Competitive Examination and Tripura Civil Services Gr II on its official website.
Candidates who appeared for prelims/mains written exam round for the above posts can download the Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2022 available on the official website.
Know how to download the calendar
- Visit the official site of Tripura PSC i.e. www.tpsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage go to the Result/Results of Interviews Section.
- Click on the link that reads " Notification regarding Preliminary Examination/Written Examination for recruitment to various posts/services. "
- PDF of the Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2022 will appear on your screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.