Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2022 out, check details

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the tentative Exam Calendar 2022 for various posts like Tripura Civil Services, Medical Officer posts, Assistant Professor, Tripura Combined Competitive Examination and Tripura Civil Services Gr II on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for prelims/mains written exam round for the above posts can download the Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2022 available on the official website.

Know how to download the calendar