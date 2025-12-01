Tripura recorded sharp decline in crime rate till Nov 2025: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Dec 21 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday asserting that the BJP government will not compromise on law and order, said that the state has witnessed a sharp decline in overall crime rates till November 2025 compared to 2023.

After chairing a high-level law and order review meeting at Pragna Bhawan here with senior Police officials, the Chief Minister emphasised the role of police stations in effective governance. Saha, who holds the home portfolio,said that the service delivery system begins at the police station level.

“We have 90 police stations and nine women police stations. There was a time when political interference affected discipline in policing. We have to break that practice. I have never called any OC (Officer-in-Charge), nor do I interfere in police functioning,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the police personnel should be respected, adding that the uniform is an ornament and symbol of responsibility. “Earlier, police officers were often identified by political colour. Such practices must end. Officers will be identified based on their performance. I hold fortnightly review meetings with the SPs and DMs based on reports and feedback,” he added.

The Chief Minister directed OCs to monitor FIR registrations daily and ensure they are properly drafted. He also stressed the importance of counselling, timely filing of charge sheets to avoid delays in justice, and maintaining physical fitness among police personnel.

Saha said crime figures in all categories have shown a significant decline. Crimes against human dropped from 1,385 cases in 2023 to 753 cases in 2025 till November.

Property-related crimes decreased from 412 to 275 cases during the same period, while crimes against women fell from 791 cases in 2023 to 627 cases in 2025 till November. Referring to drugs related NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985) cases, Saha reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have clearly stated zero tolerance towards drug-related offences. Overall crime cases declined from 5,002 in 2023 to 3,386 in 2025 till November,” he claimed. He added that the government remains vigilant over Bangladesh-related issues, communal elements and touts, asserting that there would be no compromise on law and order.

“If everyone works together, we can build a new India and a new Tripura,” he said and directed police officers to act firmly, independently and strictly as per law.. Director General of Police Anurag, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

