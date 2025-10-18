Tripura shines at National Conclave, wins multiple awards for tribal development

New Delhi, Oct 18 Tripura has achieved a significant milestone in tribal development by securing multiple national honours at the National Conclave on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan (AKA), officials said on Saturday.

A senior official of the Tripura Tribal Welfare Department said that the state was conferred with two prestigious national awards -- best performing state in the implementation of PM-JANMAN and best performing state in the implementation of Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan (DAJA).

North Tripura district was also honoured as the best performing district under PM-JANMAN, while Gomati District was recognised for its exemplary performance in both AKA and DAJA, and the Unakoti and Dhalai Districts earned national acclaim for their outstanding contributions under DAJA.

The official said that these accolades reflect the unwavering commitment of the Tripura government to inclusive tribal development and grassroots empowerment. Under PM-JANMAN, the state has completed the construction of 15,584 houses, with 1,632 more underway; operationalised 141 new Anganwadi Centres; provided functional tap water connections to 38,014 PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) households.

Under this programme, 11,692 households were electrified through grid connectivity and 1,051 through solar grids; 10 mobile network towers; 18 multipurpose centres with 32 more in progress; formed and operationalised 30 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras; and initiated construction of 67 roads covering 205 kilometres.

The Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, launched on June 15 (2025) as part of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, stands as India’s largest tribal empowerment campaign, the official said.

Tripura’s saturation camp model has been particularly impactful, with 4,036 camps engaging over 12.7 lakh participants. The campaign addressed critical needs such as identity documentation, financial inclusion, health coverage, and access to social welfare benefits.

According to the official, to ensure district-level momentum, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha designated one Minister as Prabhari for each district, fostering coordinated and responsive implementation.

The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan (AKA), conceptualised under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, represents a paradigm shift in tribal governance. Anchored in the values of ‘Sewa, Samarpan, and Sankalp’, the initiative empowers communities across 392 tribal-dominated revenue villages in Tripura to co-create their own development plans.

It marks a transition from scheme delivery to citizen-led planning, enabling collaborative governance between citizens, institutions, and the state. He said that Tripura’s success at the National Conclave is a testament to the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister and the dedicated efforts of the senior officials, District Magistrates, and field-level officers.

At the National Conclave on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, held on Friday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the awards. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and MoS Durgadas Uikey were present at the event. Tribals, belonging to 19 distinct communities, constitute one-third of Tripura’s total population of over four million.

