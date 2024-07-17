Tripura shocker: Youth kills mother following dispute over money

Agartala, July 17 In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old youth beheaded his 55-year-old mother at Ratanpur in Tripura’s Khowai district following a dispute over money, the police said on Wednesday.

A police officer quoting the victim’s family members said that Haricharan Jhara asked for money from his mother Parbati Jhara, which she declined leading to a quarrel between the two.

“Haricharan allegedly chopped off Parbati’s head with a ‘Dao’ (a sharp-edged weapon) late on Tuesday night. We have arrested Haricharan along with the murder weapon,” the officer said.

Parbati’s body was found in a pool of blood inside her hut.

A forensic team has visited the spot and collected samples from the crime scene.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor