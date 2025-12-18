Tripura stresses on rainwater conservation for sustainable water security: Minister

Agartala, Dec 18 With groundwater levels in Tripura remaining stable, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government has initiated a series of measures to strengthen rainwater conservation and ensure a sustainable water supply in the coming years, State Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Thursday.

The Minister chaired an important executive committee meeting on the Watershed Development Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana at Pragna Bhavan here.

He said that states which are dependent on rainwater must think about what they will do in the coming days, and that is why this scheme was launched.

"To store rainwater after it falls into the soil, we have taken this initiative. That is why we construct watersheds, check dams, ponds, plantations, etc. We have been doing this by spending money and we are almost successful. After March, Phase 3.0 will start," the Minister added.

He told that states like Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan do not depend on rainwater; instead, they use groundwater for personal and agricultural purposes.

"However, they are now facing a water crisis as the groundwater level is decreasing," the Minister said.

Minister Nath said: "Tripura is in a safe position, as only 9.7 per cent of groundwater is used in the state, while Assam uses 15 per cent and West Bengal uses 52 per cent. But we must think about the next generation. That is why this Watershed Development Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana was launched."

Through this executive meeting, we are deciding how, in the coming days, we can store more rainwater and make people self-reliant, the Agriculture Minister said, adding that he requested the officials to spend the remaining funds by January 15, 2026, so that in the next project we can bring more funds for the development of the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Zilla Sabhadhipatis of all eight Zilla Parishads were present at the meeting.

Minister Nath also told that the state government is thinking of creating water bodies beside national highways along with road connectivity, children's parks, open gyms, and plantations.

