Trouble looms in Congress' Kerala unit over selection of candidate for Nilambur bypoll

Malappuram (Kerala), May 26 Trouble has broken out in the Congress's Kerala unit over the selection of the candidate for the upcoming Nilambur Assembly by-election.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced that the by-election will be held on June 19, along with four other seats in three other states.

The election became a necessity after two-time Left-supported Independent legislator P.V. Anvar surprised all by resigning as the legislator in January this year after a serious difference of opinion with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As is the usual practice in Kerala politics, if leaders or parties break up with one of the traditional rivals - the CPI-M-led Left and the Congress-led UDF, they shift loyalties to the opposite camp.

Similarly, Anvar expressed his desire to join ranks with the Congress-led UDF and even though he was told that the UDF will decide on him at the appropriate time, he, apprehending that this may not happen, on Monday, expressed his displeasure, saying that he did not resign for anyone to contest and even dropped enough hints that he might even enter the fray himself.

Anvar, since quitting as a legislator, has been trying his best to enter the UDF. However, the Congress leadership, especially Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, right from the beginning, was not very keen, as last year, Anvar levelled an allegation on the floor of the Assembly against Satheesan, which eventually turned out to be false.

Another reason why Anvar is upset is, he and likely Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukat, whom he defeated in 2016, do not have the best of relations.

Meanwhile, the Congress's Malappuram President V. S. Joy and Shoukat are the two key contenders, and with Anvar firing the first salvo, those close to Joy have warned that if he is not considered, things might be difficult.

This confusion broke out hours afterthe newly-appointed KPCC President Sunny Joseph said that the party high command will be announcing the Congress candidate on Monday.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M led Left leadership is closely watching the sudden turn of events in the Congress and all eyes are on them to see if they will do what they did in Palakkad Assembly by-election in November last year, when they fielded dissident Congress leader Dr P. Sarin as their candidate.

The BJP is also in two minds as its state President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said this election has been a needless one thrust upon them, and they will decide on what needs to be done soon.

