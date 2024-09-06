TRP Game Zone fire: Gujarat govt brings new planning regulations to ensure public safety

Ahmedabad, Sep 6 Months after a gaming zone fire claimed 33 lives in Rajkot, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced new provisions for gaming activity areas under the Comprehensive General Development Control Regulations (CGDCR).

The regulations focus on managing the development of independent gaming zones and gaming areas within commercial constructions like shopping malls.

Officials shared on Friday, “The new regulations aim to safeguard both visitors and operators, ensuring that gaming zones are developed responsibly and with adequate safety provisions.”

Given the increasing popularity of gaming zones as entertainment hubs across the state, CM Patel's decision is a bid to ensure public safety and security in such crowded areas.

The new regulations cover key aspects such as road width, minimum area, building height, parking spaces, and mandatory safety measures.

Additionally, several No Objection Certificates (NOCs), including fire safety NOCs and Building Usage (BU) certificates, will now be required before operations can commence.

The regulations specify separate entry and exit points, emergency exits, and designated refuge areas for independent gaming zones to ensure the safety of visitors in case of emergencies.

The government has also clarified that businesses operating gaming zones must display all relevant licences and permits at their premises.

Buildings already granted development permissions or BU certificates will now be required to seek revised permissions in compliance with the new regulations.

CM Patel emphasised that violators operating without proper permissions will face penalties under the updated rules.

This decision follows the May 25 fire at Rajkot’s TRP Game Zone, that claimed the lives of at least 33 people, highlighting the urgent need for stricter planning and safety regulations.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation even months after the tragedy.

The gaming zone, constructed in 2024 using temporary structures with tin roofs and two floors, lacked adequate safety measures.

Reports indicate insufficient fire extinguishers and emergency exits in the facility.

Additionally, the building had not received the necessary certification from the fire department, raising concerns about regulatory compliance and safety standards.

