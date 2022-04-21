TRS councilor hacked to death

Hyderabad, April 21 A public representative belonging to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight in Mahabubabad town on Thursday, police said.

Unidentified men attacked municipal councilor Banoth Ravi (32) with axes after knocking him down with a tractor.

According to police, Ravi was attacked when he was returning on a motorbike after visiting the municipal office.

When he reached near his friend's house, unknown persons knocked him down with a tractor and then attacked him with axes. He was allegedly attacked by four assailants, who escaped from the scene.

The profusely bleeding councilor was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Ravi's family members suspect that old enmity led to the murder.

Senior police officials visited the scene of the crime. Police gathered clues and were working on them to identify the killers.

The investigators were also scanning CCTV footage in the area.

Ravi was elected as councilor to Mahabubabad municipality as an independent candidate but later joined the ruling party.

TRS MP Maloth Kavitha and other party leaders visited the hospital.

