TRS to organise party formation day celebration on April 27

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana would celebrate the party's formation day on April 27. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with other party leaders, would attend a day-long meeting to be organised on the occasion.

The foundation day celebrations will be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre in Hyderabad.

Rao directed all the party leaders and representatives to be present at the meeting venue by 10 am on April 27.

As per the copy of the itinerary of the Chief Minister from his office, it informed that TRS Party President K Chandrashekhar Rao will arrive at the venue by 11.05 am. He will kick start the party foundation day celebrations by hoisting the party's flag. Later, he will deliver a welcome address and introduce 11 resolutions for the party.

The TRS was founded by Rao, on April 27 in 2001 to fight for a separate Telangana.

( With inputs from ANI )

