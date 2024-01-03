Truck-bus drivers’ strike ends in Rajasthan, supplies resume

Jaipur, Jan 3 The movement of trucks and buses resumed in Rajasthan on Wednesday soon after the transporters announced the end of their strike.

While trucks started arriving in the major markets of the state in the morning, the supply of oil to petrol pumps had started late on Tuesday night.

Officials of different transport associations said that the supply of fruits, vegetables and other goods would become completely regular by Wednesday evening.

In a relief to consumers, the rates of vegetables which had increased in the last two days in Jaipur's biggest vegetable market Muhana, fell on Wednesday.

The traffic situation in other cities of the state including Jaipur is normal.

Rajasthan Transport Association president, Anil Anand said that after positive talks with the government, the association has officially announced the end of the strike.

Vishwakarma Transport Association, Jaipur, president Jagdish Choudhary said that after assurance from the government, all the drivers participating in the strike have resumed work.

