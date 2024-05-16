Truck Car Collision: 6 Killed In Odisha's Keonjhar

Five people were killed after the car in which they were travelling got crushed between two trucks in Odisha’s Keonjhar. The five people were reportedly going in a car towards Barbil at around 9 PM but the four-wheeler rammed into a truck parked on the roadside from behind on Rimuli bypass under Champua police limits of the district.

In the meantime, another truck coming from behind hit the car, due to which the car was squeezed between the two trucks leading to the death of the five people on the spot, who are said to be residents of Barbil.Fire Service personnel along with cops from the Champua police station reached the spot after getting information about the fatal accident and started a rescue operation.

They reportedly used cutters to retrieve the bodies from the mangled remains of the car.Police also has started an investigation into the matter.