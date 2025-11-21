Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: Truck Collides With LED Board in Rajasthan's Dausa, Explodes Into Flames, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Tragic accident occurred on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa, in which container truck driver died after vehicle collided with an overhead LED display board. Following the accident the board busted in flames. Disturbing video of this incident went viral on social media, in which the accident has been captured on CCTV. The crash resulted in an immediate, explosive fire, trapping the driver inside. The cause of the crash and whether other vehicles were involved are currently unknown.

Information regarding rescue efforts and the driver's identity is pending. The tragic visuals have raised concerns about road safety, signage, and emergency response on Indian expressways like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

VIDEO | CCTV visuals show a container truck colliding with an LED board on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa; driver feared burnt alive. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party)#Dausapic.twitter.com/zR46TPg4rc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2025

In Pune, Six young men on a picnic trip died after their SUV fell into a 400-foot gorge at Tamhini Ghat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The accident likely occurred early Tuesday, but the incident came to light only after families reported the men missing. According to the FPJ reports, the deceased have been identified as Shahaji Chavan (22), Punit Sudharak Shetty (20), Sahil Sadhu Bote (24), Mahadev Koli (18), Omkar Sunil Koli (18) and Shiva Arun Mane (19), all are residents of Kopre village in the Uttam Nagar jurisdiction.

According to the reports, the victims had left Pune late Monday in a Thar SUV. Their parents contacted police on Tuesday morning after failing to reach them. Officers traced the mobile locations to Tamhini Ghat and began a search on Thursday. Police found a broken safety railing along a curve. A drone camera was deployed, and the SUV was spotted stuck in a tree deep in the valley. There were no eyewitnesses but it is suspected that the driver lost control of the wheel at the spot leading to the accident.

A joint rescue team of Raigad Police and local volunteers recovered all six bodies on Thursday afternoon. The victims were identified and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations. The bodies will be handed over to families after the autopsies.