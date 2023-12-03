Truck crashes into roadside eatery in Muzaffarpur, one dead, two injured

Patna, Dec 3 One person was killed and two others critically injured after a truck crashed into a roadside eatery in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district early on Sunday, police said.

DSP, Saraiya, Kumar Chandan said that the victims were asleep when the speeding truck crashed into the shop located at Bhakra Chowk under Saraiya police station.

The injured persons were admitted to the SKMCH and are battling for their lives.

On Saturday, a speeding car and a bike collided with each other on Supaul-Saharsa road in Supaul district, leaving the drivers of both the vehicles injured.

Following the accident, local residents took custody of both vehicles and took them to their village. When local police reached there, they attacked them and also tried to snatch a sub-inspector's pistol.

Six policemen sustained injuries in the incident.

