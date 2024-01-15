Truck driver found dead in Lucknow with multiple wounds

Lucknow, Jan 15 A truck driver was murdered brutally and the body was dumped near his vehicle in Lucknow's Bakshi Ka Talab area.

The body had marks of around 12 wounds caused by a sharp weapon, but no evidence of rivalry or robbery was detected prima facie.

The police suspected road rage and handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem on Sunday.

The police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras.

The body was found on the road on Kisan Path near Durjanpur village in BKT area.

On the basis of documents found, the victim was identified as Pradeep (26) of Kannauj.

His brother Rajpal, who identified the body, told police that on Friday, Pradeep had gone to Lucknow to unload goods and did not return home.

