Truck hits pilot car of Meghalaya CM's convoy, CM safe

Shillong, Nov 25 A pickup truck hit the pilot car of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's convoy at Upper Shillong on Saturday, police said.

However, the Chief Minister and the security personnel are safe.

Police said that the accident caused partial damage to both the vehicles.

The accident took place while Sangma was en route to Dawki town along the India-Bangladesh border to attend an official event.

