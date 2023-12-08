Truck mows down 3 BPSC teacher aspirants in Bihar

Patna, Dec 8 Three Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher aspirants, who were returning on a bike from the examination centre, were mowed down by a speeding truck in Bihar’s Siwan district on Friday evening.

Police said that two passersby also sustained critical injuries after coming under the impact of the accident which took place near an over-bridge under Town Police Station in the district.

Following the accident, there was a huge chaos at the spot. The errant truck driver and helper managed to flee from the spot leaving the truck abandoned at the place.

The injured persons were admitted to Sadar hospital in Siwan and their conditions are said to be critical.

The deceased are identified on the basis of admit cards found in their possessions but their names are yet to be revealed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor