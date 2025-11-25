Truckloads of river sand smuggled daily from TN to other states, claim lorry owners

Chennai, Nov 25 Truckloads of river sand is being smuggled every single day from 10 districts in Tamil Nadu to Kerala and Karnataka, allege truck owners who also claim that the large-scale operation continues unchecked despite no legal sand quarries currently functioning in the State.

Their claims have renewed concerns over the surge in illegal sand mining and raised fresh questions about why the long-promised reopening of government-approved quarries remains stalled.

Tamil Nadu had earlier operated 13 river sand quarries, but all were shut down in 2023 after the Enforcement Directorate launched investigations into alleged irregularities involving contractors.

Following the closure, the Water Resources Department identified 30 new locations across 10 districts and obtained environmental clearance for them.

Eight sites were selected for reopening in the first phase. However, the tender process for appointing contractors for sand distribution reportedly faced irregularities, delaying the entire plan indefinitely.

Truck operators say that this administrative paralysis has created the ideal environment for illegal sand networks to thrive.

They allege that massive quantities of sand — around 3,000 loads daily — are being transported out of the State from districts such as Karur, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore.

According to them, the prolonged delay in reopening legal sand quarries has allowed smuggling to flourish on an unprecedented scale.

R. Paneerselvam, president of the Tamil Nadu Sand and Sand Lorry Owners Consolidated Welfare Association, accused the Water Resources Department of “turning a blind eye” after announcing the new quarries.

He claimed that the department’s failure to operationalise them has indirectly aided illegal operators. He also alleged that officials from the Transport, Revenue, and Geology and Mining Departments — who are responsible for curbing sand smuggling — have remained silent.

Some individuals, he said, secure approval from Collectors by citing patta lands near riverbeds and use this as a cover to illegally extract and transport river sand across State borders.

Paneerselvam added that reopening authorised quarries would not only curb smuggling but also safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of lorry workers dependent on legal sand operations.

A senior official from the Geology and Mining Department said that flying squads take action whenever specific complaints are received. However, he admitted that crucial information on smuggling operations is often withheld due to the influence of local political leaders, making effective enforcement a challenge.

