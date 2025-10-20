‘True leader has eyes all over his body’: TN Minister Vijay and Guv

Chennai, Oct 20 Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Monday launched a sharp critique of actor Vijay and Governor R.N. Ravi, asserting that both lacked the political maturity and understanding required for their roles.

Speaking to reporters in Vellore, Durai Murugan said, “Forty-one people have died, and everyone is blaming him (Vijay).

He must answer for this tragedy. But so far, he has not come forward or given any explanation. I don’t know how long he intends to remain silent or how this silence will benefit him.”

The minister, known for his witty political observations, added that politics required far more than popularity.

“Running a party is not easy. A party is made up of people from different walks of life, with varied temperaments and experiences. Therefore, a leader should not have just two eyes — his entire body must be eyes, capable of observing everything and thinking wisely. A successful party must accept everyone; otherwise, it will soon fade away,” he remarked, indirectly referring to actor Vijay’s political ambitions and the controversies surrounding his political outfit.

In another interaction, Durai Murugan was asked about Governor R.N. Ravi’s recent statement that “poverty has not been eradicated in Tamil Nadu and caste discrimination and separatism are on the rise.”

The DMK veteran responded bluntly, saying, “He is no longer acting like a Governor of this state — he is behaving like the Leader of the Opposition. He has forsaken the dignity and decorum of his constitutional office. He speaks like a person belonging to the Opposition, not like a Governor.”

Durai Murugan went on to add, “Hence, we do not respect him as a Governor, nor do we wish to comment about him. In many northern states, separatist tendencies are visible, but in Tamil Nadu, we have maintained peace and harmony. The Governor’s remarks are not new — others with similar political motives have said the same things before. I therefore choose to ignore his statements.”

The minister’s comments come amid escalating friction between Raj Bhavan and the DMK government, and also at a time when actor Vijay’s political entry has triggered widespread debate in Tamil Nadu’s political circles.

