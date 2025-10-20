‘True light is awakening of soul’: Mahant Swami Maharaj’s divine Diwali message

Jaipur, Oct 20 On the sacred occasion of Diwali and the Hindu New Year, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj (Swami Keshavjivandas) extended heartfelt blessings to devotees, saints, and well-wishers of BAPS across the globe.

His message transcended mere celebration, offering instead a profound invitation to kindle the inner light—a Diwali that glows within the soul and radiates throughout society.

“Those who have attained Maharaj and Swami live in eternal Diwali,” he wrote in a handwritten letter.

“For those who have received the divine grace of the Guru and God, every day is Diwali. Their lives shine with unwavering faith, disciplined living, and spiritual practice. One who remains steadfast in observance, humility, and service truly leads an illumined life.”

Diwali, he explained, is not simply the lighting of lamps, but a solemn vow to dispel the darkness of ignorance and ignite the flame of virtue.

“The essence of spiritual life is to keep the inner light ever aglow. Lamps of service, humility, and righteousness form the true aarti of life,” he said.

Extending his blessings for the New Year, Mahant Swami Maharaj offered a prayer for universal well-being: “May this New Year bring auspiciousness and prosperity into your life. May peace, unity, and happiness prevail in your family, and may love and harmony flourish in all your relationships.”

He further inspired devotees to ensure that every home glows not only with lamps, but also with the light of love, compassion, and service.

“A lamp burns only for a while, but when the soul’s light is kindled, it illuminates life forever,” he added. Across continents—from Delhi Akshardham to London, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Nairobi, and Atlanta—BAPS Mandirs celebrated Diwali and the Hindu New Year with devotion, joy, and gratitude.

Ceremonies such as Aarti, Chopda Pujan, Bhajans, Pravachans, and Deepotsav were observed with great fervour.

In his Diwali video message broadcast on the BAPS YouTube Channel, Mahant Swami Maharaj reiterated, “The light of the lamp fades, but the light of the soul, once lit, makes life eternally bright.”

The essence of his message was clear: Diwali is not merely an external festivity, but a spiritual awakening. Through discipline, devotion, and service, life remains eternally illuminated.

Spreading peace and love within the family, society, and the nation is the truest form of worship. Living in the grace of God and the Guru is the eternal source of happiness.

“May the divine light of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the Guru Parampara forever shine in your life. May peace, devotion, and service illumine your home, and may the radiance of Maharaj and Swami remain eternal in your heart.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor