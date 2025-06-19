True purpose of education is to enhance intellectual capacity: Rajasthan Guv Haribhau Bagde

Jaipur, June 19 Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University, Haribhau Bagde, emphasised that the true purpose of education is not merely to confer degrees but to enhance the intellectual capacity of individuals.

He stressed the need for practice-oriented education rather than limiting learning to textbook-based curricula.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed main entrance of Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) in Kota on Thursday, Governor Bagde extended his congratulations and best wishes to the university community for the new milestone.

"The identity of an educational institution is defined by the quality of education it imparts," the Governor stated.

Recalling the Gurukul system of ancient India, he highlighted how students were taught through practice-based methods that honed their memory, understanding, and skills.

“There were no degree-holding engineers back then, yet they constructed robust buildings due to their technical expertise,” he remarked.

He added that modern technical education should aim to equip students with tools to navigate and solve the complexities of life, enrich their personal growth, and enable them to contribute meaningfully to society. Governor Bagde urged technical universities across the country to focus on the development of quality indigenous technology that can give India a unique identity on the global stage.

“Education should serve as a vehicle for national progress and innovation,” he said. Addressing the importance of holistic development, the Governor called for schools to ensure the availability of playgrounds.

"Without proper physical activity, the growth of children is incomplete," he stated.

He also emphasised that the National Education Policy (NEP) is centered on nurturing both the intellectual and physical capacities of students.

In his welcome address, RTU Vice Chancellor Prof. S.K. Singh shared that the new main entrance is constructed using red Dholpur stone and reflects the rich architectural heritage of Rajasthan.

"It blends tradition with modernity and stands as a symbol of the university's dignity. Entering through this gateway will infuse students with positive energy," he said.

Following the inauguration, Governor Bagde also participated in a tree plantation drive on the university premises, underlining the importance of environmental stewardship.

