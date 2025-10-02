'True strength lies in simplicity and moral conviction', SC judges pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Supreme Court judges, Justices Surya Kant, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, N. Kotiswar Singh, and K.V. Vishwanathan, on Thursday, paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the apex court premises.

Addressing dignitaries and colleagues after offering tributes, Justice Kant said visiting Gandhiji’s statue filled him with a “profound sense of peace and reflection”.

Describing the Father of the Nation as a moral compass whose ideals continue to guide India’s democracy, he observed, “There was a calm dignity in the air that seemed to embody his teachings of truth and non-violence.”

Reflecting on Gandhi’s contribution to the freedom struggle, Justice Kant noted that his ability to unite people across all strata of society galvanised a national movement that challenged British rule on the ground.

“True strength lies in simplicity and moral conviction,” Justice Kant said, highlighting Gandhiji’s sacrifices and his philosophy of village self-reliance.

The SC judge stressed that Gandhiji’s idea of freedom went beyond political sovereignty. “For Gandhiji, true freedom was measured by the dignity accorded to the most vulnerable and by the assurance of justice to those at the margins of society,” Justice Kant said.

He added that the Mahatma’s conception of justice transcended adversarial courtrooms. “Even the fiercest disputants shared threads of common interest, and through an appeal to both the heart and the mind, reconciliation was possible,” Justice Kant said.

Justice Kant also remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as a leader who carried Gandhian values into the highest offices of public life.

“His enduring call -- ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ -- resonates even today as a timeless affirmation of patriotism, honouring both the soldier who safeguards the nation and the farmer who sustains it….His leadership was grounded in accessibility and moral clarity, mirroring Gandhi’s vision that justice and dignity must extend to every household and every field,” the apex court judge said.

Highlighting the commonality between Gandhi and Shastri, Justice Kant said both leaders had an unwavering devotion to justice as the bedrock of public life.

“For Gandhi, justice was inseparable from truth and compassion. Shastri translated that moral vision into governance through simplicity, integrity, and inclusiveness that ensured no citizen felt excluded from the nation’s progress,” he said.

Concluding his address, Justice Kant stressed that their shared ethos must serve as a living call to action and said, “Their legacy of justice, humility, and selfless service remains far more than a memory; it is a call urging us to uphold their principles in the ongoing journey of our democracy.”

