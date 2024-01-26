Truly humbled, says Venkaiah Naidu on Padma Vibushan

Hyderabad, Jan 26 Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that he was humbled by Padma Vibhushan conferred upon him.

The veteran leader posted his reaction on ‘X’ after the government announced the award.

"Truly humbled by the honour of Padma Vibhushan award conferred upon me. As I continue to serve the people after my tenure as the Vice President of India, this honour makes me even more conscious of my role in the national endeavour to create a Shreshth Bharat," he posted.

"I dedicate this honour to the farmers, women, youth & all my fellow citizens of Bharat. Let us rededicate ourselves to the service of the motherland & strive to take Bharat to greater heights of glory," he added.

Venkaiah Naidu congratulated all recipients of Padma awards. "The awards constitute a recognition of their sterling contribution to the nation in their chosen fields," he said.

