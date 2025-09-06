‘Trump and PM Modi making world fools', Opposition slams US President's remarks

New Delhi, Sep 6 Opposition leaders on Saturday came down heavily on US President Donald Trump following his recent comments about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing both leaders of making the world fools and damaging India’s global standing.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Manoj Kumar strongly criticised the US President, saying, "On one hand, they are saying they are good friends, and on the other hand, they are not doing good work. Trump called PM Modi his friend, but speaks against India and says India is not doing the right things. Yesterday, his words conveyed that US-India relations had reached their end. Both Trump and PM Modi are making the world fools."

Kumar further questioned the contradictory nature of UP President's statements, adding, "Trump himself said what India is doing is not right and then calls PM Modi a great Prime Minister. How can a great PM's work not be good?"

He also attacked Trump’s past outreach efforts, stating, "After the Pahalgam attack, Trump called the country backing those terrorists to the White House and hosted dinner and lunch with them. And now you say you are our friend? You think us fools? What you are doing is visible to the whole world. Trump should not interfere in our internal matters, and our Prime Minister should not stay quiet on such issues."

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari echoed the criticism, saying, "US President says anything anytime. PM Modi went to support Trump during his election, but now it is visible he is not ready to be friends with PM Modi and has disrespected India many times."

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Dharmendra Singh also questioned the government, remarking, "If Trump is a friend, then why these high tariffs? PM Modi should answer why the US President is putting us in trouble."

Meanwhile, Trump appeared to soften his stance during a White House press conference on Friday, calling Modi a "great Prime Minister" and assuring that the US-India relationship remains special.

PM Modi later reciprocated on X, saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" Trump’s sentiments and calling the partnership "positive and forward-looking."

