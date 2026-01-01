Trump says PM Modi is unhappy with him due to tariff, seeks early Apache delivery

Washington, Jan 7, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi was “not that happy” with him, citing tariffs, and is also seeking an early delivery of American-made Apache helicopters.

Speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat, Trump said India had pressed Washington for faster delivery of military hardware, particularly attack helicopters ordered years ago. “I mean, I had India coming to me, sir. I’ve been waiting five years; we’re changing it. We’re changing it,” Trump said, as he discussed defence manufacturing timelines and foreign military sales.

Trump said New Delhi had placed a large order for US helicopters and that the issue was raised directly with him by the Indian Prime Minister. “India ordered 68 Apaches, and Prime Minister Modi came to see me. Sir. May I see you please?” he said, recounting the interaction before adding, “Yes, I have a very good relationship with him.”

In his remarks, Trump acknowledged a strain in the relationship linked to trade policy. “He (Modi) is not that happy with me because you know, they’re paying a lot of tariffs now,” the President said, referring to duties imposed under his administration. Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on imports of goods from India.

The US President strongly defended his use of tariffs as a central economic and national security tool. He argued that the tariffs have generated massive revenue for the United States and forced trading partners to make concessions.

In his speech, which lasted for more than an hour, Trump linked India’s Apache helicopter order to broader concerns about delays in US defence production, telling lawmakers that weapons systems were taking too long to reach both American forces and foreign buyers.

“The F-35s, it takes too long to get them, the Apache helicopter,” he said, using India’s experience to underline his argument that defence contractors must accelerate production.

The President told the Republican conference that his administration was pressing US defence companies to deliver equipment faster, including to allies and partners.

Trump’s reference to PM Modi and India came amid a wide-ranging address focused on domestic politics, trade, tariffs, and national security. His comments on India were brief but notable, highlighting both the depth of defence ties and the friction caused by trade measures.

India has been one of the largest buyers of US defence equipment over the past decade, purchasing transport aircraft, helicopters and surveillance platforms as part of a steadily expanding strategic partnership with Washington. Apache attack helicopters are a key component of India’s Army and Air Force modernisation plans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor