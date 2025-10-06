‘Trumpet of change’: Tejashwi Yadav hails poll dates announcement in Bihar

Patna, Oct 6 Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav hailed the announcement of the dates for the Assembly elections, terming it a “trumpet of change” in the state’s history.

“We must all remember this date. Whenever the pages of history are turned in the future, this date will forever be written in golden letters as the beginning of Bihar's bright future, transformation, development, and progress,” he said.

Calling the election schedule the “trumpet of change,” the RJD leader urged voters to unite behind the INDIA Bloc.

“The people's victory has been announced. Now, every Bihari must gather all their heart and energy and unite to form the INDIA Bloc government,” he said.

Tejashwi emphasised that Bihar’s youth, making up the largest demographic group, would play a decisive role.

“This time, the youth will vote to end unemployment. What the previous government could not do in 20 years, we have accomplished in 20 months. With everyone’s cooperation, we will build a better, more developed, and new Bihar,” he added.

Listing the challenges Bihar has faced in the past two decades, Yadav referred to crimes, corruption, scams, migration, unemployment, inflation, natural disasters, and incidents like the Muzaffarpur shelter home case as failures of successive governments.

“For 20 years, Bihar has battled grief, pain, crime, scams, unemployment, corruption, and neglect. The only solution is to rid ourselves of this incompetent, inactive, corrupt, and dictatorial government,” he said.

He appealed to voters to seize the opportunity for change.

“Every voter wants a Grand Alliance government and a Chief Minister with youthful enthusiasm, courage, energy, and vision — one who fights for the rights of the poor, Dalits, exploited, and deprived, and who can deliver super-fast development,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav sharpened his attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying the state needs a strong and energetic leader rather than one in a debilitated state.

“Bihar needs a Chief Minister who is not unconscious, in a debilitating state, or suffering from various mental illnesses. A Chief Minister who doesn’t beg with folded hands but knows how to roar like a lion for Bihar’s rights, whose challenge is so powerful that criminals tremble, whose roar wipes out corruption, and whose willpower fulfils Bihar’s dreams of employment, happiness, prosperity, and peace,” Tejashwi said.

Expressing confidence of victory for the INDIA Bloc, he told the people of Bihar that the upcoming polls would mark the beginning of a new, glorious saga.

“Today is not just the announcement of election dates, but the beginning of Bihar’s celebration. This celebration should not stop. Bihar’s twenty-year wait will end after Diwali and Chhath Puja. After 20 years, such a grand festival will come that will dispel all sorrows and sufferings. On that day, every Bihari will embrace victory with Tejashwi, because on that day, every Bihari will become Bihar’s leader — the destiny maker of the new Bihar,” he added.

