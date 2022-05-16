Truth of Gyanvapi Masjid, Taj Mahal, Krishna Janmabhoomi should come out :RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (SSS) leader Indresh Kumar said that there are many places related to the Taj Mahal, Gyanvapi Masjid, Krishna Janmabhoomi, whose truth the world wants to know. Indresh Kumar said in Delhi that not because there is any malice and violence. The court should help in knowing their truth. The truth of all other disputed places in the country should come before the people. He said that people want to know the truth about these places as they feel that it will help the country in getting the "right direction".

Kumar said that it is not because of any hatred towards anyone or any politics that people want to know the truth about these places. He said that common people feel that as much truth will come out about these places, it will help in giving the right direction to the country. Kumar, a member of the Sangh's national executive, appealed to the people to rise above their caste, community, region, religion, and party and help the court in bringing out the truth about "such controversies".