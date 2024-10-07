Trying to create propaganda: BJP's Raina hits out at Cong for claiming J&K election victory

Jammu, Oct 7 As the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) election results will be announced on October 8, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina launched a sharp critique on the Congress for claiming that they will win in the Union Territory and said they are trying to create propaganda as they will be facing defeats in the elections.

Exit polls for J&K released on Sunday evening, indicated a possible political shake-up, with the Congress making a strong comeback in the Union Territory and Haryana.

Talking to IANS, Raina said, "The Congress is conspiring against the five nominated MLCs, which are provided for under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. When there was a debate in the Parliament of the country regarding the nomination of these five MLCs, the Congress party was asleep. Where were the Congress leaders back then? And today, when the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir nominates five MLCs after following all constitutional procedures and abiding by the rules laid down in the Constitution, they are doing false propaganda."

Raina asserted that the Opposition parties were resorting to such tactics as they had already accepted defeat.

He further expressed confidence that a BJP government would be formed in the Union Territory.

"As for the elections held in J&K, the results will be announced soon. We are confident that the BJP will emerge as the largest political party with a significant victory. Along with Independent candidates supported by the BJP and our allied partners, we will form the government in J&K. We firmly believe that we will be the single-largest party in the Union Territory," he said.

He further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 23 years in public office.

"PM Modi has dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. He is an inspiration for all Indians because of what he has done for the country's welfare," he concluded.

