Trying to divert people's attention from the main issues: Manoj Tiwari on Delhi CM Atishi's bungalow 'eviction' claim

New Delhi, Jan 7 As Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Central government cancelled the allotment of the CM’s residence, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticised her, accusing her of evading accountability for the problems of Delhi while focusing on her residence issue, specifically the controversial 'Sheesh Mahal.'

Talking to IANS, Manoj Tiwari stated: "Atishi has already received the house but has not occupied it for over a month because it needs to be handed over to the government for ten days before vacating. The delay is due to her unwillingness to vacate. The Public Works Department (PWD) may have revoked her allotment because of this refusal. If she can legally secure the residence, she will; if not, she won't."

Tiwari further alleged that Atishi’s focus on the residence allotment was part of a political diversion.

He criticised her and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh for what he described as a distraction from more pressing issues in Delhi.

"The issue of Sheesh Mahal is another drama to divert attention. Why was this information hidden for months, only to be revealed now?" Tiwari questioned, accusing the AAP of orchestrating a political show to deflect attention from other problems in the city.

Sanjay Singh on Tuesday threw an open challenge to the BJP leaders, saying: "BJP's people should go to Delhi CM House with the media on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and show where the golden toilet and swimming pool are?"

Earlier in the day, Atishi addressed a press conference where she accused the BJP-led Centre of conspiring to evict her from the CM's official residence.

"If the need arises, I will live in the people's house and continue to work from there. The city’s growth journey won’t stop, and welfare schemes such as Sanjeevani and Samman Yojana will continue benefiting the people," she declared. Atishi also claimed that her belongings had previously been thrown out of the house and that this was the second attempt to evict her in the past three months.

The BJP, however, quickly dismissed Atishi’s allegations. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya refuted her claims, asserting that the CM had been offered the "Sheesh Mahal" residence in October 2024 but had not occupied it. According to Malviya, Atishi refused to take possession of the house to avoid upsetting her party leader, Arvind Kejriwal. "Atishi was offered the residence, but she hasn't moved in because she doesn’t want to offend Kejriwal. Consequently, the allotment was withdrawn, and two other bungalows have been offered to her," Malviya wrote on X.

